See inside the ultra modern Wexford home with stunning river views and a €795,000 price tag

Riverview House, Ballydicken Upper, Crossabeg, Co Wexford has been listed for sale with a price tag of €795,000.

Situated on an elevated site near the banks of the beautiful River Slaney with panoramic views of the Blackstairs Mountains, Riverview House at Ballydicken, Crossabeg, Co Wexford would be the very definition of a dream home to many.

Given the average house price in Wexford sits somewhere around €250,000, the price point of €795,000 for the property, situated about ten minutes from Wexford town, would likely make it an unattainable dream for many.

However, for those with the right budget, you might just land yourself the very epitome of beautiful modern home.

Modern is a word that surfaces regularly when discussing Riverview House. On approach, the styling could be described as modern. However, scratch a little below the surface and you’ll discover that this smart-home carries major benefits of modernity.

While it may not be the sexiest thing about the property, Riverview House is an ultra energy-efficient A3 rated passive home. It’s got triple glazed windows, high quality insulation and geothermal underfloor heating all of which combine to keep energy costs down and future-proof the property.

With the practicalities out of the way, one is free to admire the tasteful design of this four-bed, three-bath home. Auctioneers REA Hanlon Humphreys say that the property has been “designed with modern life in mind”, with a focus on light-filled accommodation along with a modern open plan living space, taking full advantage of the stunning views of the countryside.

The auctioneer describes it as “a blend of contemporary style married with the practicality of everyday life”.

High ceilings are a feature throughout and everything is finished to the highest quality in terms of the four generous bedrooms and open plan living space. The bespoke kitchen is stunning and combines beautifully with the living and dining areas to create a 270-degree view of unspoilt countryside.

The property also has potential for new owners to put their own stamp on things. It offers the possibility of creating a separate or incorporated home office and the 1.8 acre setting is ripe for those with green-fingers, while there’s also a garage for storage or that can be kitted out to the new owners specifications.

Riverview House is being offered for sale by REA Hanlon Humphreys. For more details on the property or to organise a viewing, contact them at their office in Gorey, Co Wexford.