See inside the renovated thatched cottage for sale in quaint Wexford seaside village

Tigín Mara in Kilmore Quay has been listed for sale with an asking price of €395,000.

As you make your way through the picturesque seaside village of Kilmore Quay on the Wexford coast, among the most alluring features of the village are the beautiful thatched cottages you’ll pass along the way.

It’s rare enough that these homes land on the market, but Kehoe & Associates have just listed a charming, two-storey, three-bed detached cottage with a price tag of €395,000.

Situated in the heart of Kilmore Quay behind stone walls and double gates, the estate agent describes Tigín Mara as “the perfect blend of residential and holiday resort living”.

While the thatched roof gives a nod to days gone by, inside the front door you’ll be greeted by a bright, spacious and well-laid out home. The cottage has been recently renovated and it’s definitely aimed at taking advantage of the sunshine you can only get in the sunny-south-east.

Kehoe & Associates describe Tigín Mara as “an outstanding opportunity for those seeking a stunning family or holiday home in a highly sought-after coastal location.

"With sea views as an added bonus, you can indulge in breath-taking scenery every day.”

Aside from that, the cottage is a short stroll from the pier, the beach and some of the best fish and chips the country has to offer.

