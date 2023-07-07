See inside €445k Wexford home with sunken seating, balconies and a country feel just outside town

The phrase “a sense of grandeur” is used in Keane Auctioneers’ description of their listing on Orchard Lane in Ardcavan. It’s certainly fair to say that this property, listed for €445,000, has a number of striking features that will definitely appeal to those of a certain budget looking to acquire something more quirky on the property market.

Despite being within walking distance of Wexford town, this four bedroom, three bathroom property has a genuine country feel and is tucked away down a side road off the main R741 between Wexford and Castlebridge.

Entering the driveway from the country laneway into the property, the first striking feature hits home. A large stepped entrance leads up to a significant glass porch which leads into the house.

The listing states that “the property itself was very much ahead of its time and offers a host of modern features which are very much in style and demand today”.

One of the more notable of these inside is the sunken couch seating and high ceilings located in the “family room”. The kitchen and dining areas also have quite a bit of space and “ideal for a growing family or entertaining” and of the four bedrooms (main en-suite), two come with their own balconies overlooking the garden area.

The property is set on 0.81 acres approximately and also includes a lower level garage.

Undoubtedly, this property will not be everyone’s cup of tea and would be in need of some modernising in places, however, if you’re in the market for something that stands out, quirky features a-plenty, and a sense of peace while living close to a main town, then this might just be the one for you.

For more details on this property, contact Keane Auctioneers Wexford.