Secluded farmhouse on three acres close to Wexford town with guide price of €349,000

The farmhouse at Larkinstown, Wexford is set on a three-acre site close to the Duncannon Roundabout.

A large farmhouse down a laneway in a secluded setting a mile from Whitford House Hotel on the outskirts of Wexford town is going under the hammer with a guide price of €349,000.

The detached property on a three-acre site with mature gardens at Larkinstown off the Duncannon Line, extends to 160 square metres with an additional 200 square metres of outbuildings and a large galvanised shed.

The original dwelling is laid out in a four bedroom home with a living room, kitchen/dining room and utility room while a single storey extension to the side currently incorporates a living room with an open fire, a bedroom and a wet room.

The property is ideal for anyone looking for a home that accommodates separate living and sleeping accommodation but the extension could also be incorporated into the main house, to provide up to six bedrooms.

Work has been done on the traditional stone buildings with PVC windows to the front and ceiling timbers replaced in certain areas. There are three smaller rooms on the ground floor, one of which has access to a smaller loft space and the upper loft space is accessed separately. There are also some unused sheds and a hay barn.

The property is due to be auctioned at the offices of Sherry Fitzgerald Radford in Westgate, Wexford on Friday, August 25 at 12 noon.

Auctioneer John Radford said the fine detached house and outbuildings on a large secluded site close to Wexford town and the wider road network offer endless possibilities to the purchaser.