Sea scavenging Wexford artist has front-row seat for coastal erosion crisis

As an artist who sources his materials from the land David Begley is well placed to discuss the changes along Wexford’s coastlines, a coastline which is gradually being eaten away by rising tides. David’s art is born from the seashore at Ballyconniger Beach, where he scavenges for driftwood and then bakes it to make charcoal for his evocative drawings.

His constant walking and scavenging have given him a blow-by-blow view of the dramatic costal erosion in the area.

“The bay at Ballyconniger has changed so much in my time here,” he says. “I used to walk in front of the gate along the cliff top. This same gate is now perched on the edge of the cliffs. That's a loss of three metres in as many years. Up until 2020, I think, the bay was a crescent. It was an excellent place for gathering driftwood. By contrast, Killmuckridge has gained land as the currents sweep north.”

David not only makes art from driftwood charcoal, he also makes ink from seawater. “The salt content of sea water has fascinated me for a long time. Salt acts as a catalyst in ink making. I've begun researching the acidification of the ocean as part of ink making. In order to make ink I use rainwater, I steep oak galls and other tannic materials in rainwater to create a tannic acid. Acidity produces colour, but this acidity over time is corrosive.”

In 2021 David was commissioned by Ports, Past and Present, a project funded by the European Regional Development Fund which celebrates the Irish Sea Ports by exploring their heritage with a series of creative commissions. David was asked to make an artwork inspired by Rosslare Harbour. He chose to explore the story of Ned Wickham, a 23-year-old lifeboat pilot, and the 25-metre blue whale he captured at the mouth of Wexford Harbour in 1891, now known as the Wexford Whale (its skeleton hangs at The Natural History Museum).

For his project David began gathering driftwood at The Burrow, Rosslare and Rosslare Harbour in order to bake driftwood charcoal and facilitated drawing and animation workshops at Scoil Mhuire, Rosslare so that the children could draw their interpretations of the story and create short animations. Following the school project, David began drawing scenes for his own animated film. Working on single sheets of paper, David adjusted and photographed the same drawing hundreds of times to create motion. The animated film that resulted, accompanied by soundtrack specially composed by Ruah Pearson can be found at https://creative-connections.pubpub.org/pub/wexford-whale-film/release/4

David’s continues to be inspired by his scavenging walks along the seashore and says his next animation might well be about the erosion at Ballyconniger, “I would love to make an animation on this theme.”