School bus carrying over 20 children involved in crash at notorious Wexford junction

Emergency services rushed to the scene of another crash at a notorious Wexford junction this morning, this time involving a school bus with over 20 children on board.

The collision between the bus and a car happened just before 8.30 a.m. this morning on the main N25 road at Larkin’s Cross.

The scene gave the appearance that the car may have pulled into the path of the oncoming bus, which was unable to take the required evasive action.

While the National Ambulance Service quickly dispatched two ambulances to the scene, along with units from the Fire Service and An Garda Síochána, thankfully it appears that nobody was seriously hurt.

Paramedics assessed the drivers of the bus and car and the children at the roadside and there was no need for anybody to be hospitalised as a result of the incident.

There were, however, significant tailbacks while the scene was cleared during rush hour traffic.

The junction at Larkin’s Cross has been the subject of intense debate in recent times, with many local elected reps branding it a “death trap”.

Director of Services at Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore said that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) had “no intention” of putting a long-sought roundabout at the N25 junction, despite the protestations of councillors and locals.