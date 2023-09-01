Rural Wexford families ‘living in fear’ over unpaid drug debts – ‘They jumped on his leg ‘til it broke’

Councillor Jim Codd at Rosslare Europort, the entry point for large quantities of drugs into the country.

Cllr Jim Codd says entire families in Wexford are being intimidated and attacked over unpaid drug debts.

A Wexford councillor says he’s aware of several families in rural Wexford who are being intimidated and attacked by vicious dealers over unpaid drug debts.

Aontú’s Cllr Jim Codd previously spoke out about a growth of “unexplained wealth” in parts of Wexford with young men driving around in fancy cars despite having no employment.

Outlining the extent of the problem, he’s now added that many rural Wexford families are currently living in fear having been subject to intimidation and violence by thugs over unpaid drug debts.

"I’ve been contacted by parents who’ve had all the windows in their house put in at three in the morning,” he said. “They didn’t run after doing it either. They waited and told the mother they’d burn her out of her house if the drug debt wasn’t paid. These drug lords have got their tentacles into local communities and they have people living in fear.

"There are some youngsters out there, and their families for that matter, who are absolutely petrified. They’ve made a bad decision and owe €500 or €1,000 to these guys for cocaine. They’re afraid to speak to the gardaí about it.

"There are parents right across the district here who can’t sleep at night because of threats that have been made over debts incurred by their children.

"Really, I just want to warn young people and their parents out there that getting into debt with these drug dealers is an extremely dangerous road to go down.”

Cllr Codd’s comments came just days after another shocking incident in rural Wexford, whereby a man in his 20s had the tops of his fingers cut off by a “torture gang”, the members of which are said to be involved in the local drugs trade.

The Rosslare District councillor was shocked by the incident, but he said it’s nothing new.

"I’m aware of another incident recently where a young man owed around €1,500 for drugs,” he said. “They bundled him into the back of a van and they jumped on his leg until it broke and dumped him out at the side of the road. The last time I saw that young fella, he was walking with a limp.”

Cllr Codd has reiterated his calls for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to step up resources in rural communities to allow gardaí to take on these drug-dealing gangs that are ruling with fear.