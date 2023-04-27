Rosslare’s retention of summer tourists labelled ‘pathetic’ as Wexford County Council accused of ‘lack of vision’

Despite the enduring popularity of places like Rosslare Strand, Kilmore Quay, Carne and Our Lady’s Island with visitors, Aontú councillor Jim Codd has branded the number of tourists staying in Rosslare during peak season as “pathetic”.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District, Cllr Codd stated that Wexford County Council has “a lack of vision when it comes to developing the tourism we should have from Bannow Island to the Fort of Rosslare”.

Passionate about the history of south Wexford, Cllr Codd made the points that the gifts Wexford has would not be squandered in other counties.

"I mean we have the Norman landing site in Wexford – the foundation stone of all modern Irish history,” he said. “We need to link the council with the people in these communities who are already doing it – groups in the likes of Carrig on Bannow.

"If Kerry had the Norman landing site or Rosslare Europort, imagine what they’d be doing with it. It’s pathetic the amount of tourists that stay in Rosslare when landing here. We have what no other county can offer and we need to take advantage of that.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the scale, Fine Gael councillor Jim Moore praised Wexford County Council, Visit Wexford and Iarnród Éireann for collaborating to acquire “the largest billboard in Ireland” at Rosslare Europort to promote Wexford as an ideal stop-over for tourists disembarking from ferries from the continent.

"Through the years, we had been excluded from taking out a message on this billboard due to the costs involved,” Cllr Moore said. “It shows really good partnership from Irish Rail, Visit Wexford and the County Council to come together and use it to promote the Wexford tourism message.”