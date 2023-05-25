Rosslare’s hidden histories revealed with launch of new interactive app

The hidden histories of Rosslare Harbour will be revealed next Monday as the Ports, Past and Present team launch a new interactive for the local community and visitors to the area. Taking place on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. this free, guided walk, which is suitable for all abilities and is wheelchair accessible, will be led by local historian Leo Coy.

Participants will be guided through some of Rosslare port’s many sites of interest and will learn how to use the app to discover the hidden history of the area. Leo will be joined by the Ports, Past and Present team from University College Cork (UCC) and Wexford County Council (WCC).

Rosslare is one of five ports (along with Dublin, Fishguard, Pembroke Dock and Holyhead) included in the heritage app that spotlights the rich maritime stories, history and relationships that are unique to sea ports.

“Long a source of intrigue and adventure, ports have been overlooked in recent decades but that is now changing,” said Claire Nolan, Ports, Past and Present researcher in UCC..” As more tourists turn to ‘slow travel’ on ferries to help lower their carbon emissions, sea travel is expected to rise. Now, this innovative new app encourages travellers to linger and explore the ports and their surrounding regions as destinations in themselves.”

Cathrine Agnew, Ports, Past and Present Project Officer in Wexford County Council added, “Through walking tours and stories of characters and adventures shared by local people, artists and academics, the app reveals the exciting history of ports including Rosslare as well as opportunities for the future.”

The walk begins at the Dock Boutique Hall, to book your place contact Claire Nolan on clairenolan@ucc.ie