Rosslare water system set for upgrade but ambiguity remains over new builds

With water outages and pollution a regular occurrence in the summer months, the wastewater treatment facility in Rosslare Strand is set to be included in Uisce Éireann’s investment plan for 2024. While this news was welcomed by the members of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) there were outstanding concerns regarding the building of new homes in the area.

Having met with officials from Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) senior engineer with Wexford County Council (WCC) Fionnuala Callery said there was an acknowledgement that work was required to upgrade the water facility in the strand.

“Water capacity in Rosslare Strand is affected by season loading, the increase in wastewater loading in the summer is significant,” said Ms Callery. “Uisce Éireann’s position is that there’s limited capacity in the treatment plant and it acknowledges there’s investment required, it’s reviewing for inclusion on its next investment plan in 2024."

Ms Callery also confirmed that WCC would be carrying out an environmental assessment of the receiving waters in Rosslare Strand in the coming months. But councillors were concerned with how the limitations of the water plant would impact those trying to build new homes in the area..

“Just to be clear, WCC, subject to meeting the criteria of the planning legislation, will grant permission to small clusters and individual houses?” asked Councillor Ger Carthy. “I want clarification that anything which has been given a consent letter will stand and anyone going forward will get a clear breakdown of what they can and can’t do. We need to be careful here, if I was a betting man I’d say some of this is going to end up in court.”

Cllr Carthy was backed up by Cllr Jim Moore who reminded the executive that these houses were being built by local constituents not developers. “If somebody gave Uisce Éireann (UE) money in the morning how long would it take to deliver on this?” he asked. “We need clarity so that when people go to pre-planning or planning applications are sought everyone knows what to expect.”

Following insistence from Director of Services Annette O’Neill that the building of single houses and clusters of houses was still permitted by WCC, Cllr Carthy asked for confirmation that water capacity definitely wasn’t an issue right now.

“In the summer the water is polluting so it’s in breach of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) rules and regulations,” he said. “Are UE giving consent to use their system? For individual houses and small clusters?”

“It’s granting COFs (confirmation of feasibility), but it’s amending the wording on COFs that will be issued to include ‘there may be constraints at the wastewater treatment plant’. So it’s not a blanket (decision) and it may be creating some ambiguity there.”