Rosslare to Fishguard ferry resumes as Stena Line apologises to those affected by cancellations

The Stena Nordica which replaced the Stena Europe on the Rosslare to Fishguard route last week and has now been moved to Belfast.

Stena Line have apologised to passengers whose travel plans were thrown into chaos when the Rosslare to Fishguard route was suspended at short notice.

The ferry operators announced on July 19 that they were suspending all sailings between Rosslare and the Welsh port as the newly arrived Stena Nordica was moved to Belfast to cover another vessel which required repairs following a fire on board.

As a result, many people’s travel plans were thrown into disarray and many customers complained that they found it incredibly difficult to get through to the ferry operator and were not informed of what was going on until the last minute.

Many reported receiving texts on the morning they were due to sail informing them that they would be required to travel via Pembroke with Irish Ferries or on Stena Line’s Dublin –Holyhead route.

Apologising, a Stena Line spokesperson said that “a comprehensive compensation package has been put in place to support customers impacted by the sailing delays and cancellations.”

Announcing the return of scheduled sailings between Rosslare and Fishguard from Friday (July 28), Stena Line Trade Director (Irish Sea) Paul Grant said he was aware of the frustrations that customers had.

"Firstly, I would like to apologise to all our travel and freight customers who have been impacted by the interruptions to our sailing schedules over the last week,” he said. “We fully appreciate that we are in the busy holiday period and understand the impact that changes to our sailing schedules have for our customers.

“Our staff have been working around the clock to support those customers impacted by offering a range of solutions including accommodation on later sailings, rebooking or transfers to other ferry operators.

"We are looking forward to getting our services back to normal and once again I would like to apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

All Stena Line sailings on the Rosslare to Fishguard route are now operating to schedule.