Rosslare RNLI crews who saved lives during Storm Ophelia receive medals for gallantry

The life-saving efforts of volunteer crew members with Rosslare Harbour RNLI have been recognised at an official ceremony held in the Railway Social Club.

Over the course of two rescue missions in 2017 and 2020 the crews in question saved 12 lives in incredibly difficult conditions which saw them joined by lifeboats from Dunmore East and Kilmore Quay.

On October 20, 2020 Rosslare Harbour RNLI was joined by those lifeboats and Irish Coast Guard Station’s Rescue 117 to assist the Lily B, a cargo vessel with nine crew aboard which had lost power. Conditions at the scene were force eight gusting nine with ten-metre seas. The 12-hour service saw multiple attempts by the lifeboats to establish a tow which was maintained until the tug vessel Tramontine arrived on the scene.

In recognition of his “leadership and seamanship” during the rescue, Coxswain Eamon O’Rourke received the the Bronze Medal for Gallantry, a Medal Service Certificate and a Medal Service Badge were awarded to each of the following volunteer crew members: Michael Nicholas; Keith Miller; Padraig Quirke; Michael Sinnott; Eoghan Quirke; Paul McCormack.

Eamon was also awarded a Velum Service Certificate for his “exemplary boat handling and leadership” in the rescue of the yacht First Love and her crew in near hurricane weather conditions during Storm Ophelia on October 16, 2017. The lifeboat established a tow with the casualty vessel and returned it to the haven of Rosslare Harbour. A Vellum Service Certificate was awarded to each of the following volunteer crew members: Michael Nicholas; Art Sheil; Micheal Ferguson; Keith Morris; Padraig Quirke; Stephen Breen; Richard Parish.

“Had it not been for the skill and determination displayed by Coxswain O’Rourke and his crew that day, the crew of the yacht would certainly have perished, three lives were saved,” said Rosslare Harbour RNLI Pro Larry Dunne.

Former Bronze Medal recipient, Séamus McCormack (1979) was on hand to award a Bronze Medal to Eamon O'Rourke.