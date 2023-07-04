Rosslare Harbour’s environmental excellence recognised with Green Coast Award

The "natural, unspoilt environment" of Rosslare Harbour’s beach saw it receive a prestigious Green Coast Award last month and now, to signify the area’s environmental excellence, the official flag to accompany the award has been hoisted at the beach. Rosslare Harbour had previously been named a Green Coast beach in 2021 and now regains an award which, according to An Taisce, was “established to acknowledge, promote and protect the environment of rural beaches in Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales”.

A number of local community groups were instrumental in the winning of the award and cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) Councillor Lisa McDonald made sure to pay tribute to them all as she raised the flag on behalf of the people of the Harbour.

“I am delighted to raise the Green Flag for Rosslare Harbour Beach as it recognises this hidden gem of a beach which rivals any in Co Wexford and indeed the rest of the country I wish to commend the Rosslare Harbour Development Association (RHDA), the Rosslare-Kilrane Environmental Group and the Rosslare Harbour-Kilrane Men’s Shed for all their efforts to attain the Green Coast Award in partnership with Wexford County Council (WCC).”

Carolyne Godkin, Director of Services for Climate Change and Environment with WCC echoed Cllr McDonald’s praise of the local voluntary groups for their hard work in keeping Rosslare Harbour Beach in great condition and noting that this award was all the more special as it brough the number of Green Coast Flags in Co Wexford to ten.