Rosslare Harbour group recognised for its efforts during first year of Ukrainian conflict

When it all started these were the first people they saw, the people providing whatever comfort and assistance they could to the new arrivals. Before a cogent plan could be formulated and everyone was just trying to do whatever they could, it was the Rosslare Harbour Friends of Ukraine (RHFOH) who stepped into the breach and did whatever needed to be done.

And now, almost a year after it was put together, the group is officially disbanding. Although the community spirit in Rosslare Harbour won’t falter, the volunteer effort is winding down and, to mark the incredible work of all those involved over the past year, a special night commemorating those efforts has been held in The Boutique Hotel. Joined by members of An Garda Siochána, the Department of Justice, the Immigration Office, and all the other bodies involved in tackling this humanitarian crisis, the RHFOH reflected on a year which saw more than €120,000 donated to its cause.

And, as Alan Murphy of Murphy’s Super Valu recalls, it all started with one phone call.

“Sean Boyce got a call from Councillor Ger Carthy last March telling him what was coming down the line and that those coming into the Harbour might require some help,” Alan says. “From there Sean and I met up and Maeve O’Brien came on board, and we set up the Facebook page asking for donations of clothes or whatever people could spare.”

With the supermarket becoming the central hub, Alan, Sean, Maeve and a growing number of volunteers spent days upon days sorting through those bundles, separating them by gender, age, size and transporting them to the Harbour in anticipation of the new arrivals.

“People were just turning up and asking how they could help,” Alan says. “At the start we were literally the first faces the Ukrainians were seeing when they came in off the ferry, just us and the immigration officers. It was bedlam for a while, we were ringing taxis for them, helping to find accommodation, it went beyond the soup and the sandwich. We had people coming in who had been shot, people who had shrapnel wounds, one lady who’d had her leg amputated and needed to see a doctor. Even after it settled down and the agencies came on board we’d find ourselves going down at 10 a.m. on a Saturday and staying there till 7 that evening.”

Yet despite the size of the task at hand the RHFOH stood up to the challenge.

“It was 100 per cent about the community spirit in the area, there was a massive effort from everyone and not just in the Harbour and the Strand, they were coming from Wexford town and the rest of the county too, we also had people who had just arrived from Ukraine lending a hand, Marina had only been here two weeks when she was back helping the arrivals, Jana too.”

Each of its members will continue to assist the new arrivals in whatever way they can, but for now it’s about recognising the work done during the peak of the crisis.

“It was quite an emotional night, we just wanted to say thanks to all those who helped out and let them know how much everyone appreciates what they did,” Alan said.