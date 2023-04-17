Rosslare could miss the boat on offshore wind energy as urgent government intervention sought

Thousands of jobs may be lost to another country, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council warns

The Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council has said that thousands of jobs could be lost to another country unless urgent government action is taken to develop Rosslare Europort to ensure it’s ready to become an offshore wind energy hub.

Cllr Lawlor’s concerns were sparked by a report undertaken for Wind Energy Ireland which was published last week and stated that Belfast is the only port on the island of Ireland that is currently capable of constructing offshore wind farms, and that Ireland could be about to miss out on an “incredible economic opportunity” as a result.

The report stated that state investment in ports was vital, as is “common and widespread” in Europe to ensure that Ireland is ready to take advantage of what is a massive and growing industry. It also said that failure to act by the government meant that offshore wind projects, due to compete in an auction next month, still have no idea which Irish ports, if any, will be available to construct the wind farms.

"If we don't act on this urgently, we risk all these jobs going elsewhere and we will lose out on what is a wonderful economic opportunity,” Cllr Lawlor said.

"This is very much at risk and unless the government steps in to lessen the risk for private investment, we are in danger of losing the whole thing. The government needs to stand behind Rosslare if it’s going to see offshore wind energy plans proceeding. If not, we’re in danger of seeing these jobs go to Britain and France.”

This was something also stated by Wind Energy Ireland CEO Noel Cunniffe, who said: “Instead of growing jobs in Wexford, Cork and Limerick, our wind farms will be creating employment in Great Britain and France.

While last year, an ambitious plan to cast Rosslare Europort as Ireland’s Offshore Renewable Energy Hub was announced, one which would see over 2,000 jobs created, Cllr Lawlor fears that we are “behind the curve” and that urgent investment of between €100m and €200m is required to catch-up.

"It's imperative we get moving on this,” he said. “If we lose this, it will be a huge loss for Rosslare. These offshore wind energy companies will undoubtedly set up in countries that are better prepared.”