Rosslare chairman wants ‘absolute defined timelines’ for reinstatement works on defunct rail line

Having been among the most vocal critics of plans to reinstate the Rosslare to Waterford rail line in the past, Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District Cllr Jim Moore has now called for properly defined timelines for investment in the line.

As predicted, the All-Island Strategic Rail Review recommended the reinstatement of the Rosslare to Waterford line, representing the final nail in the coffin of plans for a greenway along the route, a plan favoured by Cllr Moore.

"In the first instance I would welcome that a decision has finally been made,” he said. “The recommendations have come as no surprise. It was more or less set out by Minister Ryan when he visited Wexford County Council a few months ago.

"The question now though is where does all this fit into a plan. This is a draft document that has to go for public consultation. I was led to believe that no progress could be made until the Northern Assembly sits either.

"What we need to know is absolute defined timelines. Also does public consultation extend to state agencies, because we're led to believe that Iarnród Éireann is not interested in taking passengers between Rosslare and Waterford.”

What Cllr Moore feels most disappointed about though, is that the line was left to sit idle for over a decade before any decision was made.

"It’s taken 13 years for them to decide to reverse the decision in relation to the line,” he said. “This is the fourth year of this government and climate change has always been central to policy. It’s disappointing that the Minister is only now coming out to deal with concrete proposals at this stage.

"The key point though is we need to have timelines and we need to hear what Iarnród Éireann think of the proposals.”