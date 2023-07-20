Rosslare bids farewell to Stena Europe after 21 years and 27,456 trips carrying over 7 million passengers

The Europe has done the equivalent of travelling to the moon and back four times while operating between Rosslare and Fishguard

The Stena Nordica which replaced the Stena Europe on the Rosslare to Fishguard route last week.

The Stena Europe which departs Rosslare after 21 years service to be replaced by the Stena Nordica.

Regulars to the viewing point overlooking the busy Rosslare Europort may have noticed a big change in the past week. An ever-present for the past 21 years, travelling the channel between Rosslare and Fishguard in Wales, the Stena Europe has now departed for pastures new and been replaced by the Stena Nordica.

The Europe was long said to be a firm favourite among management of the Swedish ferry company, but after years of service, the time had finally come for change and it was a big moment for crew who had worked on board for years in particular as she departed Rosslare for good.

The Stena Plus lounge on board the Stena Nordica.

Nobody could suggest that Stena Line failed to get value for money from the ferry. The Europe departs having completed 27,456 trips across the channel, 207,560 nautical miles (the equivalent of travelling to the moon and back four times), transporting 726,671 freight vehicles, 1,876,496 cars and almost seven million people.

Stena Europe Senior Master, Richard Davies said a lot of the crew were feeling quite nostalgic as the ferry departed Fishguard for the final time.

He said: “Stena Europe has given sterling service on the route down through the years and some of our crew have worked on board for a very long time. The final sailing was an emotional one and brought back some brilliant memories for us all.

“However, we are now looking to the future with Stena Nordica which will take facilities and the passenger experience to a new level.”

The Stena Nordica has undergone extensive refurbishment and upgrades in advance of arriving in Wexford. Among the facilities on board are a new-look Stena Plus lounge, a Hygge Recline Lounge, two movie lounges, a social café and bar and a freight drivers lounge.

Duty Free shopping on board the Stena Nordica.

The Nordica has capacity for 650 passengers with 58 cabins, including two pet cabins.