Roses from across the world met up in Wexford on Friday as they began a journey which will culminate in the two-day festival in Tralee later this month. The 32 Roses, including Wexford Rose Bronagh Hogan and the Sydney Rose Aoife Butler who is originally from Askamore, met for the first time at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey as part of the Wexford Rose Tour, sponsored by Wexford County Council (WCC).