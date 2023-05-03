Road to Wexford tourist attraction ‘becoming one of the worst in the district’

Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District Lisa McDonald has expressed grave concerns that the main road to one of Wexford's best-loved tourist destinations, Johnstown Castle, is “rapidly becoming one of the worst roads in the district”.

Cllr McDonald stressed that while the road doesn't appear too bad in terms of potholes or surface wear and tear, she had been contacted by “several engineers” who told her that there is a major issue on the road with subsidence and that it was in urgent need of strengthening works.

"This is something that needs emergency consideration forthwith,” she told District Engineer Mark Collins at the April meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District.

Cllr McDonald’s urgent calls were backed up by Cllr Jim Codd, who stressed that the road is a “major artery”.

Mr Collins replied that he was aware of the issues and that the route is on the list for work. He also noted that there “was a little bit of movement" on a “small section” of the straight road.