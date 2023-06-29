Road in Wexford town centre will be closed to allow for demolition works

A road in Wexford town centre will be closed to traffic for five days next week.

Harpers Lane which is more commonly known as Cinema Lane will be closed to traffic from Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 7 to facilitate the demolition of a wall.

The road will be closed from its junction with Crescent Quay to its junction with South Main Street.

Alternative routes are available. South Bound – From Crescent Quay to Paul Quay to King Street Lower to King Street Upper to Joseph Street to Bride Place to Roche’s Road to Saint Peter’s Square to Peter Street to South Main Street via R730, R733, R898, L7518, L3500.

North bound: From Crescent Quay to Custom House Quay to Common Quay Street to Cornmarket to Mallin Street to High Street to Allen Street to South Main Street via R730, L7509, L7531, L7532, L7533, L7512, L7515, L3500.

Alternative routes will be signposted. Local access will be facilitated.