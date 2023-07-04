Road in danger of collapse as Wexford’s coastal erosion issues continue

As the county continues to fight a losing battle with coastal erosion yet one more of its beaches is in danger of being wiped out completely. While neighbouring Seaview and Ballyhealy have been the subject of much discourse, Councillor Jim Moore outlined his fears for the beach at Ballygrangans should works not be done to protect it.

“There’s been a problem there since the first fibre optic cables came ashore, it’s suffered in the same way as the other areas, but now the road is starting to collapse on what was once a very accessible way onto the beach,” he said at the June meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District. “If we don’t put a drain in and support the road, you won’t have any road. The long-term issue is that there’s a tenant on that site who has been avoiding taking on the responsibility for maintaining it. The problem is now ten times worse than it was at the start.”

“I agree with you, we have to do something about that because there is a danger of the road falling in, we’ll come back with a preliminary proposal for the next meeting,” replied environmental engineer Gerry Forde.