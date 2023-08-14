RNLI rescue three from RIB being battered by large waves off the Wexford coast

Three people were rescued from a frightening ordeal off the Wexford coast after the weekend after the RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) they were travelling in got stranded in “large waves” approximately 100 metres from Ballyhealy Beach.

Having received a call from a concerned member of the public on Saturday afternoon, Kilmore Quay RNLI mobilised straight away and quickly reached the anchored RIB.

The volunteer crew battled challenging enough conditions, with a strong south-westerly breeze blowing force 6 to 7 and causing large waves to form close to the shore.

They quickly established that all three people on board the RIB were safe and well, transferring them to the lifeboat for passage back to Kilmore Quay. A twoline was established and they managed to get the RIB and its owners back to the harbour without incident.

Speaking following the call out, Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager John Grace, said: “Thankfully, today was a good outcome. The people involved had the good sense to stay on board the boat until help arrived.

"I would strongly urge anyone heading out to sea to tell someone where you are going and when you will be back, and most importantly carry a reliable means of communication, VHF or a mobile phone in a waterproof case, in case you need to call for help.

"I would also like to thank the Kilmore Quay Coast Guard unit for their assistance.”