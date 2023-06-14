Review and photos of The Last Stand by Dominic Palmer at Wexford Arts Centre

The play continues nightly from Wednesday, June 14 to Saturday, June 17

Jack Matthews who plays Keith in The Last Stand with Bronagh Hogan at a reception in Wexford Arts Centre.

At an Arts Centre reception after "The Last Stand" by Dominic Palmer were Heather Hadrill, Ann Wickham, Rebecca Hadrill and Billy Roche.

At a reception in Wexford Arts Centre after the play "The Last Stand" were Dylan Kennedy (techie Brendan), Dominic Palmer (writer), Morgan C Jones (Tom Hooks), Fiona Browne (Sarah) and Ben Barnes (director).

Mining the style of a standard shock-jock radio programme, The Last Stand broadcast revolves primarily around megamouth jock Tom Hooks, energetically played by Morgan C. Jones, whose provocative stance is designed to bring tempers to boiling point and beyond.

He’s also the recipient of bad news yet manages to make fun of his plight as he launches into his last programme. His technical assistant, more spare part than sidekick, played by Dylan Kennedy, gets a few laughs too.

Callers to the programme, played by Michael Dunbar, Sharon Clancy and Jack Matthews, are convincingly authentic foils and targets for Hooks’ abuse, jokes and knowallisms.

Directed by Ben Barnes for Four Rivers Theatre Company, the witty script by Dominic Palmer comes replete with stock expletives but nicely balances its humour with serious topics. Perhaps unwittingly, it challenges the “it’s good to talk” philosophy and actually underscores the view that getting those with opposing views to share their thoughts can just as often stir up enmity and widen, rather than heal, societal divisions.

This occurs with Hooks’ on-air confrontation with fictional caller “Keith from Wexford” which soon degenerates into the by now traditional bout of name-calling.

But what most seemed to catch the ear of the WAC audience was the role of caller Carol as played by Sharon Clancy who injected a hysterical level of hilarity to create a character who deserves to be developed elsewhere. And Clancy wasn’t even on the stage!

So far so funny. But matters move up a few notches when Fair City star Fiona Browne as Hooks’ sympathetic and arguably wittier partner Sarah, gate-crashes his fiefdom to turn the tables by interviewing him and getting somewhat under his skin. Just as he does with his listeners.

The Last Stand continues run at Wexford Arts Centre from Wednesday, June 14 to Saturday June 17. Visit wexfordartscentre.ie to book tickets.