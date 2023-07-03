Residents of Wexford homeless hostel risk losing their place if they stay away three nights in a month

A Sinn Féin councill has questioned the fairness of a policy at Ozanam House hostel for homeless men in Wexford town whereby a resident risks losing their place if they spend more than three days in a month away from the facility..

Cllr Tom Forde told a Wexford Borough District Council meeting that he had been told by some clients that letters were issued warning them that they cannot spend more than three nights a month away from the hostel or they will be in danger of losing their place.

Cllr Forde said he would contend that this is unfair as the circumstances in which some of the men living there find themselves is that they may be trying to maintain relationships and family contacts and if they have an opportunity to spend a night or two with family they should be allowed to do so.

Housing officer Helen Meehan said she raised this with the homeless unit of Wexford County Council and was informed that Ozanam House does have a policy of only allowing residents to spend three nights off site in a four week period.

She said the hostel provides emergency accommodation for people who have nowhere else to go and the rule is in place having regard to the demand and the need to support people who urgently require accommodation. Otherwise, people would be taking up space that could be given to someone else who is in need of a bed in the hostel.