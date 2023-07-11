Residents of busy Wexford street are living through a ‘traffic nightmare’

Residents in a busy Wexford street are living in the midst of a traffic nightmare, according to Fianna Fáil councillor Garry Laffan who has asked the local council to come up with a solution..

"From Rowe Street Church to the top of Hill Street you have parking on both sides of the street. It’s extremely busy with traffic and it’s getting worse. Have we any long-term traffic management plans for the area?” Cllr Laffan asked the Borough Engineer Eilis Furlong.

The engineer said the area will be looked at as part of a new transport plan for the town.

Cllr Laffan said: “A lot of locals are not very happy with the situation and I understand how they feel from driving through there myself four or five times a day. People can’t suffer it anymore. We need to look at this area as soon as possible.”

Cllr Maura Bell suggested that the Council ask the town’s traffic wardens to go up there. “Maybe if people got a ticket they wouldn’t park there again.”