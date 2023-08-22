Rescue helicopter’s late-night presence over Wexford explained

The unmistakable sound of the Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter circling Wexford Harbour and up the River Slaney towards Ferrycarrig set hearts racing late last night.

A triggering sound for many families, people instantly took to social media in a bid to find out what was going on and if everyone was OK.

The chopper was tasked to Wexford to assist the local RNLI in combing the River for a boat carrying two males that was overdue and unaccounted for, sparking fears of the worst for their concerned families.

Wexford RNLI’s volunteer crew were tasked at around 10 p.m. and instantly began combing the river near Ferrycarrig in search of the missing boat. After an hour, with time marching on and no leads, the decision was taken to summon the assistance of the Coast Guard Helicopter which was tasked from Waterford just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, Rescue 117 circled the harbour and made sweeps up and down the River near Ferrycarrig with a high-powered search light. This continued until nearly midnight when thankfully there was a positive outcome.

The missing boat and its two occupants arrived back to Wexford Harbour safe and sound and the search was called off with the rescue helicopter returning to base in Waterford.

Once again, the quick action of the volunteer Wexford RNLI crew came in for praise. On this occasion, it consisted of Helm Damien Foley and Dave Marskell, James Flood and Danny O’Sullivan.