Renewed call for action on ‘absolutely frightening’ Wexford junction after yet another crash

The calls came after yet another crash at Larkin’s Cross, this time involving a school bus carrying over 20 children

At the May meeting of Wexford County Council, a good chunk of time was spent with councillors expressing grave concerns over the notorious junction on the main N25 road at Larkin’s Cross, Barntown.

While Director of Services Eamonn Hore stressed that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) would not even consider putting a roundabout there, as the stats from various road surveys were not bad enough, the usual phrases were uttered by councillors – “death trap” and how motorists were “taking their lives in their hands” there.

Cllr Ger Carthy’s contribution carried a little more weight, however. As a Operations Resource Manager with the National Ambulance Service, he has attended several scenes there over the years, including one where “an entire family was wiped out”.

The discussion didn’t come to much. The Director said he would raise the matter with TII again, but he didn’t believe much action would be taken.

Cllr Carthy returned to the June meeting of Wexford County Council with renewed purpose. Just that very morning, he had attended yet another collision at Larkin’s Cross – this one involving a school bus with over 20 children on board. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but it was another shot across the bow.

"There was another collision at Larkin’s Cross this morning,” Cllr Carthy began. “This time between a car and a school bus with 23 children on board. I’d ask can we have some kind of report on the junction at this stage that puts forward some kind of long-term solution?

"It’s time we seriously looked at this. The wrong decision was taken in relation to Larkin’s Cross over 20 years ago. Now we need to do something to put it right.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Garry Laffan backed Cllr Carthy’s calls.

"A solution needs to be found,” he said. “TII is obviously not listening to what we as members are saying. It’s a simple as that.”

Having also spoke passionately on the subject at the previous monthly meeting, Cllr Jim Codd also stressed the need for action.

"You couldn’t find anyone out there who would say that this junction is safe,” he said. “I’ve never met anyone who regularly uses that junction who is happy with it. It’s absolutely frightening trying to get out on the road there.”

There was little in the way of response from the top table, but it appears that the matter will, once again, be raised with TII.