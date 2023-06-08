Remedy Club release new album as they prepare for live gig at the Wexford Arts Centre

Wexford duo The Remedy Club have headed towards “Memphis and New Orleans with nods to Fleetwood Mac” for third album, Back To You, which is out now. The band, which is made up of husband and wife KJ McEvoy and Aileen Mythen, have been described as “Ireland’s best kept musical secret” by Hot Press magazine and have worked with a range of notable musicians from both home and abroad.

Loosely termed as Irish roots/Americana, The Remedy Club’s music has evolved over the course of their two previous album with Back To You seeing them “broaden their sonic palette with strings and brass”. The album was co-produced by Gavin Glass in Orphan Studios, Wexford. While their second album was recorded in Nashville, musically this new chapter sees them “carving out their own authentic path in Irish music”

Local audiences will have the opportunity to hear all this new material at The Wexford Arts Centre on Saturday, June 24 as KJ and Aileen perform songs from Back To You as well as previous albums Lovers, Legends and Lost Causes and True Hand True Heart.

And while they’ve both been busy recording new music and rehearsing for live shows, Aileen has also found recent success in one of her other occupations. An established actor and voice artist she stars as Violetta in My Fairy Troublemaker, an animated feature which is out now in cinemas nationwide. She has voiced hundreds of characters in well known cartoons and movies including Disney’s Space Chickens, Rainbow Rangers, and Luis and the Aliens. She also voiced the character of Raquel in video game Beyond a Steel Sky and worked alongside Harvey Keitel and Pierce Brosnan

“I have always done silly voices and accents since I was very young,” Aileen says. “I just never knew you could make a living from it until I read I'm Bart Simpson who the hell are you? by Nancy Cartwright who voiced the character of Bart Simpson. For the first time I realised this was an actual job. My dad bought me a tape recorder when I was around seven and I would spend hours recording into it in different accents. Both parents were always so supportive and encouraged me to do what I love despite the fact that acting and singing were not really considered proper jobs at the time. I loved voicing the character of Violetta. She has a divilment and energy I can relate to.”