Refugee centre confirmed for rural Wexford village amid ‘horrible, hate-driven’ online commentary

Having been the source of intense speculation in the village of Duncormick in recent weeks, it’s now been confirmed that the old Scaville’s Lodge building, which has sat idle for some nine years now, is to be brought back into life to house Ukrainian refugees.

In recent weeks, with the building having seen signs of activity, speculation began in earnest online, much of it with a somewhat sinister undertone. However, it’s now been confirmed that the building is set to host up to 51 refugees, the majority of whom are expected to be Ukrainian women and children.

Having sought some answers himself, local councillor Jim Codd was disappointed by the reaction of a “vocal minority” to the news. However, he feels there was a certain amount of inevitability about it due to a continued poor communication around refugee centres.

"Firstly, I’d say this situation has been mismanaged,” he said. “There was no communication with the people of Duncormick at all. I think the people of South Wexford generally feel only sympathy with those fleeing war-torn areas.”

"However, the government need to take responsibility and step up. There are so many people cannot get on doctors lists and can’t get access to dentists and things of that nature. This leads to frustration in communities and sadly it gives opportunity to certain elements to take advantage and use unfortunate, frightened people to gain political traction.

"There’s an awful lot of horrible, hate-driven stuff online. You have some clowns claiming to be of a republican perspective. I can tell you, there’s a very proud history of republicanism in Wexford that rose to fight a superpower for justice and the rights of downtrodden people. I don’t want to see that tarnished by these people who are looking to whip up a mob against frightened women and children.

"It’s my understanding that it will be predominantly Ukrainian women and children moving in in the coming weeks.”

Cllr Codd noted that the building in question has been vacant for a long time and that “at least it will now be inhabited and it will bring money into the community”.

He did, however, question the wisdom of placing refugees in areas that are “poorly resourced”.

"It’s only giving oxygen to these far-right, hate-driven elements,” he said. “It is difficult as a local representative when parents are ringing up saying that they can’t get their kids a place on a bus to school, but the area is taking in more people. I think it’s fair enough to ask how many of our Ministers and TDs that make these decisions are taking refugees into their leafy suburbs.”

The Aontú councillor also resents that homelessness is being weaponised by a certain element online as they verbally attack refugee centres.

"Many of the people jumping up and down to stop refugees coming into our communities seem to be using Irish homelessness figures as support for their argument,” he said. “I’d be really interested to see how involved with St Vincent de Paul and other charitable organisations they are. I’ve spent decades working with St Vincent de Paul and I can tell you I’ve never come across them.

"All this online rubbish needs to be curtailed,” he concluded. “It’s a very strange brand of Republicanism and Christianity that would fire up a mob against people fleeing a warzone.

"I’d also like to stress that I’ve been contacted by a great number of people who are very welcoming of these people and are looking to find out if they can help in any way.”