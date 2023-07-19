Redundancy fears at Waters Corporation in Wexford months after €6m expansion announced

Then Tánaiste Leo Varadkar pictured at Waters Technologies at the announcement of a €6m expansion there back in October of last year.

Several staff members have been left anxiously waiting to hear if they are being made redundant at the Waters Corporation (Waters Technologies) plant on the outskirts of Wexford town.

Up to ten people are rumoured to be facing redundancy as the company seeks to shed about 4% of it’s global workforce of 8,200 people.

The news comes just nine months after then Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar arrived at the Drinagh plant to help the company mark 25 years in Wexford and to announce a €6 million investment in their R&D centre there.

At the time of the announcement, local and national media were told that the investment would result in the creation of at least 20 new jobs in addition to the 400 people already employed there.

However, a few short months later there's a growing unease among staff members as up to ten people employed in the laboratory equipment manufacturer’s Wexford operation are set to lose their jobs.

In a correspondence circulated among staff, they were told “to ensure that we continue to invest in higher growth areas and position Waters for success, we must make some very difficult but necessary decisions. We are taking steps to better align our headcount and outside services spending with our growth strategy. This means we will say goodbye to some dedicated members of the Waters team across the organisation”.

One of the members of staff in Wexford facing redundancy says that he and other staff members received word last week and that “it came completely out of the blue”.

He stated his belief that at least ten staff faced being axed in Wexford and those impacted are currently going through a “consultation process”, but he fears the worst.

Waters Technologies in Wexford has been contacted for comment.

