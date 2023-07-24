Recent spike in Wexford planning refusals may be down to ‘fluctuations’ in process

Of the 27 refusals in the Wexford district this year, only two of the applicants availed of pre-planning discussions before submitting their application.. Photo: AP

Of 105 planning applications received in the Wexford District this year, 27 were refused and the majority of those did not go through the pre-planning process, Mayor of Wexford John Hegarty was informed.

Cllr Hegarty had previously questioned a surprise 44% rise in planning refusals in the area during the month of May and was relieved to hear that refusals were down to a more usual level in June.

"How did that increase happen, was there an anomaly”, he asked planning department official Sonia Hunt at a Council meeting.

Ms Hunt replied that she didn’t think there was any big issue. She revealed that of 27 refusals this year, only two of the applicants availed of pre-planning discussions before submitting their application.

"We will keep an eye on this but sometimes you just get fluctuations. Applications come and there just happens to be refusals”.

"So the lack of pre-planning is maybe a contributory factor”, asked Cllr Hegarty and Ms Hunt confirmed that this could possibly be the case.

"Is there any sense that changes to planning due in the New Year, is encouraging a rush in planning applications”, he asked.

"Sometimes when people are on holidays, you do get a surge in applications. There is a summer rush and also at Christmas as well”, said Ms Hunt, adding that a lot of the refusals were connected with public health and there was nothing unusual about it.

Cllr Hegarty noted that the refusal figures were back to normal for June.

Cllr Garry Laffan referred to vacancies in the planning department and suggested pre-planning may have fallen behind as a result.

"Can we have information at the next meeting on whether the vacancies have been filled and will pre-planning be more available to people. We need to be able to get access to pre-planning for every application, as far as I’m concerned.”

Ms Hunt said she covered the Rosslare and Wexford districts and they are fully up to date with regard to pre-planning. She a pre-planning request on the desk that morning and was able to organise it straight away.

"There is really not much delay. I think in 2022 there definitely was a problem but since I came here we have cleared the backlog and it’s now at a normal level.”

"I’m delighted to hear that because we did have problems”, said Cllr Laffan.