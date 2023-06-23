Rebellion 225 event in Wexford will examine roles of Harvey, Grogan and Colclough in 1798 Rising

The lives of three landlords, their castles, and their leaders will be explored at Kilmore Quay on Saturday (June 24) as the Rosslare Municipal District present ‘Rebellion 225’.

Part of the 1798 celebrations taking place throughout the county this year, this event will be organised by the 1798 Kilmore Quay Summer School and examines the role Beauchamp Bagenal Harvey, Cornelius Grogan, and Dr John Colclough played in the Rising.

The event begins at the Kilmore Quay Front where the flag of the United Irishmen will be raised before a wreath is laid and some music is played.

From there, the celebration moves to the Stella Maris Community Centre where local historians Eamonn Barrett, Ray Corish, and Bernard Browne will discuss the impact of Messrs Harvey, Grogan, and Colclough paying particular focus to their respective homesteads; Bargy Castle, Johnstown Castle, and Ballyteige Castle.

Focusing on the participation of those from within the Rosslare District these discussions will also include a look back at the re-enactments of the Rising which took place in Kilmore in 1998.

Following lunch in the Stella Maris the party will reconvene to the grave of Bagenal Harvey, who was a commander of the rebel forces, in Mayglass cemetery to pay their respects and lay a wreath in his honour.

For further information contact 053 919 6913.