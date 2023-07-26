Rail Review pushes revival of Rosslare to Waterford line and aims to shave an hour off Dublin to Wexford commute

As the long-awaited All-Island Strategic Rail Review finally published this week, there were few surprises where Wexford was concerned.

Back in January, The Wexford People reported that the review was likely to recommend the retention and reinstatement of the Rosslare to Waterford rail line, despite the apparent preference of the majority of local councillors for a greenway project that would see the tracks torn up.

Six months later, the report has recommended just that, stating: “connectivity could be improved by reinstating the railway between Waterford and Rosslare, including a chord/curve to the south of Wexford”.

The report found that “the towns of Wicklow, Arklow, Gorey, Enniscorthy and Wexford, as well as Rosslare Harbour, are poorly served by rail”, with around four to five trains per day each direction.

“Rail connectivity in the South East has declined in recent years with the closure of the South Wexford Railway in 2010,” it continued.

Stating that the service between the capital and Rosslare was too slow and infrequent, it was outlined that there were also a number of constraints standing in the way of rectifying this situation.

"Much of the railway is single track, limiting opportunities to increase service frequencies,” the review found. “Rail alignments are poor, limiting opportunities to increase speeds. There are significant conflicts with DART services, particularly between Dublin and Greystones, and there are significant geographical constraints limiting potential diversions (e.g. Bray Head).”

However, having outlined the challenges, it did go on to note growing populations in Wexford and Wicklow and a post-Brexit explosion of traffic through Rosslare Europort as being reason enough to look for solutions.

Among the interventions looked at were passing loops, tunnelling through Bray Head, developing a new railway along the M11 corridor and building a new line for DART services along the N11 corridor.

It was acknowledged, however, that many of these options would prove “very costly and are unlikely to be justifiable”.

In terms of what can be done, the review states that the best course of action to boost connectivity in the South East in the short term is to “introduce an hourly shuttle service between Wexford and the end of the DART route at Greystones, while maintaining today’s direct Dublin services”

The second suggestion looks towards the aforementioned reinstatement of the Rosslare to Waterford line and “extending some Dublin – Waterford intercity services to a new station to the south of Wexford O’Hanrahan once the line between Waterford and Heuston has been upgraded”.

The report states that, by following the recommended improvements to intercity corridors, journey times between Dublin and Wexford would be reduced by “around one hour”.

It also states that these interventions would “further support the development of freight services to and from Rosslare Europort”.

The review, however, is unambiguous in its support for reinstating the Rosslare to Waterford line, stating that in order to “deliver the regional and rural goals and objectives of this review” the government should develop plans to “reinstate the south Wexford railway to boost connectivity in the South East”.