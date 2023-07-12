Raiders who rammed jeep into Wexford store left with nothing but ‘dummy display phones’

Despite causing extensive damage the hooded burglars came away with nothing of value as loudspeaker security system scared them off premises after only a minute

Ciaran Joyce pictured outside Joyces Wexford. The temporary entrance can be seen in the background. Pic: Jim Campbell

“We’ve never experienced anything like this before, not on this scale,” said Joyces of Wexford managing director Derek Joyce after the front entrance of the Expert electrical store was rammed by a Land Rover Discovery in a daring raid at the weekend, causing extensive damage to the premises.

Four individuals wearing hoodies arrived in a jeep and two cars in the early hours of Saturday morning to carry out the burglary which was captured on cameras inside the store at Wexford Retail Park but they only managed to snatch a worthless collection of dummy display phones before fleeing when the shop’s security audio warning system kicked in.

The damage at Joyce's Expert Electrical at Clonard Retail Park, Wexford.

"We have very good security here and they were in the store for little more than a minute before our security monitoring system went into operation and a message over a loud speaker warned them that the gardai were on the way,” said Derek.

"They seemed to be targeting phones. We’ve heard from a retail organisation that there has been a spate of these robberies around the country and it seems to be phone shops that they are targeting. The phones they stole are dummy display models that are not worth anything.

"It happened around 2 am and the gardai and the keyholder company – one of the security companies that we use for the various levels of security we have in place – were notified immediately. The gardai were very prompt but by the time they arrived on the scene, the raiders had fled, leaving the jeep behind.”

Jeep backed into Joyces Wexford.

The company boss said the burglars stole a small amount of stock including worthless display phones and a tablet but the real issue was the damage they caused which he described as “very extensive”.

After a number of attempts, the burglars managed to knock down steel bollards at the front and sides of the entrance before reversing and ramming the Land Rover through steel shuttering and smashing into the aluminium and glass door, also tearing down a section of the ceiling. The front of the store is currently boarded up awaiting repairs.

The jeep which was impounded by gardai is believed to have been stolen earlier in Newbawn where a motor factors premises was also rammed the same night.

While Derek Joyce was away at the time, his brother Murt who runs the business with him, arrived on the scene shortly after the incident and was understandably shocked by what he saw.

Gardai carried out forensic investigations at the store and Joyces opened as usual on Saturday morning at 9 am, allowing customers access through a side door.

"Our staff have been great and we have received a lot of support from local people saying how sorry they are that it happened,” said Derek. “It was quite a major incident.”