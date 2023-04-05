Racist graffiti in Duncannon is in no way reflective of ‘who we are as a society’ says Cllr Sheehan

The racist graffiti which appeared in Duncannon over the weekend in no way represents the hearts and minds of the people of the New Ross Municipal District. That’s according to cathaoirleach of the district, Councillor Michael Sheehan who said that neither he, nor anyone in Wexford, will tolerate the spreading of hateful, discriminatory messages in public spaces.

The graffiti which appeared in several locations in Duncannon on Sunday criticised Wexford County Council’s (WCC) immigration policies and suggested that some of those arriving into the county were “un-vetted military age men”. The slogans also contained Islamophobic sentiment which have now, thanks to the work of WCC crews, been cleared away.

“The crews have been out and substantially cleaned up the signs, one was particularly badly damaged and required a stronger detergent to clean it off,” said Cllr Sheehan. “Whether this was done maliciously or by someone clowning around it’s an absolute disgrace. By no means is this reflective of who we are as society. As cathaoirleach of the district I will not tolerate this, not in our name.”

Confirming that local gardai had been alerted to the incident and were currently investigating, Cllr Sheehan said incidents like this were becoming all too commonplace in our society and said those in governance had a part to play in preventing it becoming even more widespread,

“It’s not the first time something like this has appeared, whether in jest or maliciously, it’s starting to appear in different ways and I would advise those in politics to be careful about the language they use when discussing this issue as people are listening. At local and national level there is a lot of attention being paid to what we are all saying and some of it is starting to percolate to the surface and to places it shouldn’t be.

“Some politicians in the county have a lot to answer for, they need to be very careful about what they’re saying because people will jump on it, and they have already as this graffiti shows.”