Questions asked over operation of car park at historic Westgate site in Wexford town

Independent councillor Leonard Kelly was told the matter is being handled by planning enforcement

A Wexford councillor has questioned how a car park has been allowed to operate on a town centre site owned by the same business people behind the outdoor dining “monstrosity” at the Thomas Moore Tavern in Cornmarket.

Independent councillor Leonard Kelly described as “bizarre” a move to open a car park behind the former Westgate B&B which is close to the old Town Wall.

Cllr Kelly first raised the matter before Christmas when the car park was getting ready to open. He questioned whether it has gone through the necessary process and was informed at the time that it was being dealt with.

Back in December, Council CEO Tom Enright said the local authority was ready to take enforcement action against new surface level car parks popping up around town.

Fast forward four months and Cllr Kelly brought the issue up again at Monday’s meeting of Wexford Borough District Council, saying it appeared to have moved on since then, with cars coming in and out and spaces marked out.

"I find it bizarre that we have yet another surface level car parking springing up at a location like that, given the archaeological sensitivity of the area”, he said.

"To me, it’s a contradiction of good urban planning. I can’t seem to get a clear answer in relation to it. Is it sanctioned, is it not sanctioned. What was done in relation to making sure that everything was done correction at that location.”

Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell said: “The car park is operational, there are cars coming out of it”. Raising a concern about traffic danger, she said some cars exiting the car park don’t know that they are coming onto a one-way street. “There is no sign at the entrance advising people not to turn left.”

Director of Services Sinead Casey responded by telling the councillors “”I don’t disagree with anything you’ve said but just to reassure you that planning enforcement is dealing with it.

"There always was a small car park there but it is being dealt with, I do know that because I had a discussion with the Director.”

Cllr Kelly said: “It’s going back months now and this is the first conversation I’ve had since I raised it first and that was the same thing that was said to me. But it seems to have moved on.”

"Are we powerless to stop landowners from doing things like this”, he asked.

Ms Casey reiterated that it was “being dealt with” and added “it is a live case so I can’t say anymore at the moment, but it is being dealt with.”

Cllr Kelly asked if it could be confirmed that an archaeological report was done.

The Director replied” “I don’t know. I just know it’s not beside the Town Wall, although it is close, it’s not a million miles away.

"Just to reassure you, the matter is being dealt with”.

"Can we get an update at the next meeting”, asked Cllr Kelly.

"Of course”, Ms Casey said.

The site of the old Westgate B&B is owned by the Wright Group who also attracted public controversy during Covid with their opening of a large outdoor dining area at the Thomas Moore Tavern in Cornmarket, which was branded “ a monstrosity”.

The Westgate B&B building was demolished in 2020 after lying vacant for years.

Cllr Kelly said the town centre piece of land, metres from the train and bus station it should be developed from a commercial or a housing point of view.

He added that it is unacceptable have people sitting on buildings and parcels of land and not developing them.