Public asked to stay away from rare Little Tern seabirds nesting on Curracloe beach in Wexford

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have advised members of the public to stay away from an area of Curracloe beach in Wexford where a large number of rare Little Tern seabirds are currently nesting.

The Little Terns which are among Europe’s rarest seabirds are nesting at the south east corner of the beach in an area covering about 2.5 acres.

The NPWS has erected signs asking visitors to Curracloe beach and the Raven Nature Reserve to stay away from signposted areas and to keep dogs on leads so that the birds have a chance to hatch their eggs and rear the chicks without disturbance.

A NPWS spokesperson said the eggs and chicks are so well camouflaged amongst the shells on the beach that they can easily be walked on.

"Visitors could also potentially flush sitting birds from the nest, exposing the eggs and chicks to predation by foxes, gulls and crows. They are also at risk from dogs who may not only disturb the adults, but also pick up eggs or chicks. It is therefore vital that dogs are kept on leads and under control in this area.”

Little Terns have made their nests on offshore sand banks in Wexford the past and it is thought that they may have been washed over by waves at these locations, and in recent years they have been seeking out new sites.