Pub, petrol station, supermarket and residence at Wexford beauty spot up for auction in package deal

The properties at Our Lady’s Island will go under the hammer with a guide price between €750,000 and €850,000

The pub that is part of the sale.

The pub that is part of the sale.

The residential building that is part of the sale.

The pub which is part of the sale.

The entire lot at Our Lady's Island that is up for auction.

There are few finer spots in the country to enjoy a 99 or a nice cold drink than sitting in the summer sunshine overlooking the majestic lake at Our Lady’s Island, Co Wexford.

Owing to a retirement, Keane Auctioneers are bringing an extremely interesting business opportunity to the market for someone with money to invest.

On April 28, at 12 noon, the busy supermarket, lively bar, residential home, petrol station and stand alone industrial store in the picturesque Wexford village will all go under the hammer with a guide price of between €750,000 and €850,000.

The entire lot at Our Lady's Island that is up for auction.

Auctioneer John Keane describes the listing as a "once in a lifetime opportunity” to purchase “an already established family business with obvious potential for expansion”.

The village brings a year-round clientele, but naturally things get quite busy during the summer and during pilgrimage season. While the island is a tourist attraction in its own right, the supermarket, pub and petrol station also attract significant passing trade from tourists heading for the beach at St Margaret’s, St Helen’s and Carne.

Mr Keane says that the residential section “would benefit from some upgrading”, but says that it offers great potential either as staff quarters or for owner occupation.

The supermarket is extremely well fitted out and offers a superb retail space including off licence and fully fitted deli and meat counter.

The supermarket at Our Lady's Island.

The Island Bar is a favourite haunt for both locals and those passing through and is also finely fitted out to provide a warm, traditional pub atmosphere.

The pub that is part of the sale.

The petrol station offers further potential and has grown a steady trade supplying a great selection of solid fuels to compliment the fuel pumps. In addition to this, there is a substantial stand-alone store which allows for deliveries for all of the businesses.

The petrol station at Our Lady's Island.

Viewing is said to be highly recommended and Mr Keane says that there’s already been significant interest.

The residential building that is part of the sale.

"This really is a very interesting one,” he says. “We’ve had a lot of interest in the few short days that it’s been up. This is an established family business going back a number of years and the family in question have simply decided to retire. It really is a great opportunity for someone and I anticipate a lot more interest in this one.”