Proposed second Lidl supermarket in Wexford town has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Site of the proposed new Lidl supermarket on the Rosslare Road at Rocksborough.

A decision by Wexford County Council to grant planning permission to Lidl Ireland to build a second supermarket in Wexford town, has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The company succeeded in a second attempt at obtaining permission for a proposed discount foodstore and off-licence at Rocksborough on the Rosslare Road after an earlier application was turned down.

But the Council decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by David Bowe, owner of nearby business Rocklands Service Station who objected to both applications, arguing that the proposed site is not within walking distance of the retail core of Wexford town and therefore constitutes an “out of town location” as defined by the retail planning guidelines.

"The proposed development will have an unacceptable impact on existing retailers located in Wexford town centre and the vitality and viability of same”, he maintained.

Mr Bowe said the proposed development is “clearly of a scale designed for a significantly larger catchment area than the southern environs of Wexford town” and will promote “unsustainable transport patterns.”

In re-applying for planning permission, Lidl Ireland said the proposed development will provide growing Wexford town and the Rocksborough/Kerlogue/Mulgannon area with an enhanced retail offering currently absent locally while not disturbing the existing pattern of trade in the town.

It also maintained the supermarket would act as a catalyst for future development of the area and the opening up of adjoining land banks, in keeping with County Development Plan policy.

Wexford County Council granted the second application with conditions which included a stipulation that an access road, including a connection to adjoining lands must be completed before the opening of the store; the developer must enter into water and wastewater agreements with Uisce Éireann before work commences; lighting and advertising signs must be installed and maintained to avoid any glare on the public road or nearby residential dwellings, and an archaeologist must be engaged to monitor all site clearance works to ensure the preservation of any items of historical interest.

In the second application, Lidl Ireland said the reasons for the the refusal of the first application had been addressed – these included inadequate space for electric vehicle recharging in the car park, a proposed connection to the public sewer being premature in the absence of an agreement with Uisce Éireann and the need for archaeological testing on the site.

Lidl submitted a Retail Impact Assessment and argued that Wexford's size and anticipated growth in population warrants a number of foodstores to serve significant demand and the front-loading of retail services in advance of housing is not a negative.

"The southern environs is an appropriate location....and is timely having regard to the current housing activity in the immediate vicinity of the subject site, which is expected to expand significantly in the short to medium term."