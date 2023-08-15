President Michael D Higgins checks out the facilities at Wexford’s Min Ryan Park with unannounced visit

President Michael D Higgins was more than happy to pose for a photo with some skateboarders at Wexford's Min Ryan Park on Saturday.

There was no sense of pomp or ceremony as President Michael D Higgins casually took a stroll around Wexford’s Min Ryan Park at the weekend.

Skateboarders and those out walking their dogs did a double-take as they spotted the President and First Lady Sabina Higgins making their way around the park.

Not visiting in any official capacity, the President Higgins was visiting family in Wexford for the weekend and recuperating from his recent back surgery, when he decided to get some air. He also took the opportunity to meet with old friend Cllr George Lawlor.

"He was here in a personal capacity, it wasn’t any kind of official visit,” Cllr Lawlor explained. “He was down for the weekend and his niece mentioned to him that she was going to take the dog for a walk around the Min Ryan Park and he decided to tag along to see it.

"He and Sabina were hugely impressed with the quality of the facilities and they were also shown around the site for the Park Live concerts taking place at the weekend. I think he also visited Johnstown Castle during the course of his stay.”

President Higgins has always been popular among young people and some eagle-eyed skateboarders took the opportunity to get a quick photo for him as he made his way around.

"He was more than willing to pose for photos with people and chat to them as they came up,” Cllr Lawlor said. “President Higgins is very fond of this part of the world and is a regular visitor to Wexford.”