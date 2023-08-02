Popular Wexford estate agent’s dying wish is granted at HSE ceremony

Journalist, Tommie Gorman, a founder member of the support group. Catherine Donohoe, manager of the HSE’s Treatment Abroad Unit team in Kilkenny, and Mark McDonnell, Chairman of the Net Patient Network organisation.

Estate agent, Adrian Haythornthwaite, who died from cancer earlier this year, has been remembered at a ceremony in Kilkenny.

Adrian had a rare form of the disease, neuroendocrine tumours (known as NETs) and, prior to his passing, became a committee member of the support group for patients and their families, the NET Patient Network.

Due to the rarity of NETs many patients travel to Uppsala in Sweden and Rotterdam in the Netherlands for procedures not available in Ireland. For 25 years the HSE has been helping patients with the condition to travel abroad for those procedures including Adrian, who went to Sweden, with the support of the HSE, a number of times in recent years.

In his role as secretary of the patients’ support group, Adrian championed the plan to present a plaque to the HSE staff members, based in Kilkenny, who process the requests for support with treatment abroad. He said it was important to say thanks for the professional and empathetic help he and his fellow-patients received.

He also made arrangements to acquire plaques for the Centre of Excellence at Saint Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin and the Mercy Hospital in Cork where NETs patients receive special care.

At the event in the HSE offices on the Callan Road, Kilkenny, the chairman of the Net Patient Network, Mark McDonnell, paid tribute to Adrian. He said “we were shocked and saddened by Adrian’s passing. He did great work for our organisation and we are keen that his wishes about the thank-you plaques are honoured.”

Journalist Tommie Gorman, a founder member of the support group, said, “Adrian, like his fellow Wexfordman, the late Colm O’Callaghan, deserves to be remembered for his work, helping others.”

Adrian died in March and his survived by his wife, Sandra and four sons, Sam, Ed, Nick and Ben.