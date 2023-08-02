Plans for Rosslare nursing home could be shelved amid reports of another Direct Provision Centre – ‘We have to call a halt at some point’

Plans for a new 90 bed nursing home on the site of the Old Great Southern Hotel in Rosslare Harbour could be dead in the water, amid rumours that the long-derelict site is set to be turned into another Direct Provision Centre.

Among the most vocal in welcoming the nursing home development and the jobs it would create, Independent councillor Ger Carthy says it’s his understanding that the site has now been sold by those who lodged the planning application, Domal Construction, with the new owners intending on creating another accommodation centre for international protection applicants.

Furious, Cllr Carthy believes that Rosslare Harbour and Kilrane can take no more.

"This is over-saturation,” he said. “Rosslare and Kilrane simply cannot take any more refugees. We don’t have the services. We don’t have the GPs, the school places, the public realm.

"Currently, there’s already a Direct Provision Centre here. There’s Ukrainian people living in The Dock Hotel, the old Ferryport Hotel and the old Hotel Rosslare. The people of Rosslare/Kilrane have welcomed international protection candidates and Ukrainian people with open arms, into our schools, into our communities. But we have to call a halt at some point here. There’s only so many people a small village can take in.”

The Independent councillor says that he’s “reliably informed” that an announcement is to be made later this week that the nursing home plans have been shelved in favour of a Direct Provision Centre.

On This Day In History - August 2nd

"I only heard this news early this week,” he said. “I want to make sure that the people of Rosslare and Kilrane are kept informed. Down at the Bannow Rathangan Show, the Taoiseach said that communication around refugee centres isn’t what it should be. Well he’s a hypocrite if he knew that this was going to be slipped in under the radar through a loophole around nursing homes that this government opened.

"I’m calling on the new owners of the site to come out and be honest about what’s happening here,” he concluded. “I would also urge our 5 TDs to stand up and be counted for the people of Rosslare. Enough is enough.”