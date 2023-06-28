Planning permission sought for 82 houses on the outskirts of Wexford town

A planning application has been received by Wexford County Council for the construction of 82 housing units and a creche on an 11-acre site at Coolballow and Starvehall, Drinagh on the outskirts of Wexford town. Photo: AP

A planning application has been received by Wexford County Council for the construction of 82 housing units and a creche on an 11-acre site at Coolballow and Starvehall, Drinagh on the outskirts of Wexford town, adjacent to the existing Ard Uisce estate.

The proposal by landowner John Devereux is for a scheme of 56 houses, featuring a mixture of semi-detached and terraced dwellings including accessible bungalows and two and three-storey houses with two, three and our bedrooms along with 26 one and two-bed apartments.

The housing project was discussed at a pre-planning meeting between the applicant and the Council last year and the advice of planners was incorporated into the proposal.

The site with some views over Wexford Harbour, is to be mainly accessed via a new proposed entrance and access road from the L3016 public road at Whiterock, with links to existing undeveloped lands (between the two apartment blocks) and also a proposed link to the existing Ard Uisce housing estate on adjacent land.

The applicant said rights of way have been granted over the access road through Ard Uisce to link into the proposed development and provide an access route.

The planning application was accompanied by a archaeological report which recommended that testing be carried out before any excavation work starts on the site.

A Part 5 agreement was reached between the applicant and the Council for a minimum of 20% of the houses to be acquired by the local authority or an approved housing body.

Consent has been given by householders at Moorfield, Rathaspeck for the removal and replacement of the existing roadside hedge at Starvehall to improve sight lines.