Planning permission finally sought to install long-awaited MRI scanner at Wexford General Hospital

The installation of a permanent on-site MRI scanner at Wexford General Hospital may have slipped down the list of priorities since a fire ripped through the building in March, leaving the hospital operating without an Emergency Department ever since. However, Minister James Browne has confirmed that planning permission is now being sought for the installation of the vital piece of equipment at the hospital.

The topic became a sore subject in Wexford back in 2021, when it emerged that despite the Wexford public having raised €250,000 towards the scanner on the understanding that the HSE would cover the balance, the money remained in the account of Friends of Wexford General Hospital for over two and a half years as the HSE failed to live up to its side of the bargain.

All the while, a private operator was allowed to install a ‘temporary’ MRI scanner on the Wexford General Hospital campus, while the vital machines were installed and put into use in hospitals in Mullingar and Kilkenny where similar agreements had been made with the HSE.

However, it seems like an end may finally be in sight, with the new permanent MRI scanner to be located within a three storey extension to the existing hospital building.

Confirming the news, Minister Browne said, “I’m delighted to confirm an important milestone related to the delivery of a permanent new MRI scanner in Wexford General Hospital.

"I want to commend the hard work of Wexford General Hospital manager Linda O’Leary and hospital staff for their work on this project. The people of Wexford generously donated funds towards this permanent unit. Following work from my Government colleagues and the HSE, the planning permission has now been lodged with Wexford County Council.

“This is a promising development as it is a crucial next step to the delivery of the permanent MRI scanner. Construction is expected to start by the end of 2023 before it enters use in 2024. The planning permission confirmation serves as another reminder of this Government’s commitment to healthcare delivery in Wexford General Hospital as works continue following the major fire that broke out there in March 2023”, Minister Browne concluded.