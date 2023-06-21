Planning granted for 26 houses at the end of Wexford cul-de-sac despite strong objections

The site is located at the end of this cul-de-sac at Maudlintown.

Planning permission has been granted for a development of 26 houses at the end of a cul-de-sac beside The Rocks in Maudlintown despite strong objections from existing residents.

Francis and Ciaran Quigley of Carraig Mór Developments Ltd with a registered address at Hilltown, Ballymitty, applied to build 28 houses on the 3.2 acre site but planners decided not to give permission for two of the houses due to over-looking.

The approved scheme, to be built in three phases, includes detached and semi-detached two, three and four-bed houses and represents a density increase on a previous permission for 14 luxury homes granted to Eithne Scallan in 2019, after which it is understood that the site was sold.

The Carraig Mór development includes open spaces and play areas as well as a direct pedestrian link to The Rocks walking trail along with 60 car parking spaces.

A number of residents objected to the application, expressing concern about the increased density and an increase in traffic, particularly at the junction of the narrow Carraig Mór laneway with the Rosslare Road, which currently has four arteries onto it and where sightlines are already affected by street parking, with no turning capacity at any point on the roadway.

They said the laneway is too narrow to accommodate the extra traffic arising from the housing scheme which is to be built on a site bounded by The Rocks, St Mary’s GAA pitch and the rear gardens of existing detached residential properties.

In relation to the pedestrian pathway to The Rocks, householders said it would give a right of way to a lot more people than residents in the area and there had been no public consultation on the matter.

They voiced concern about privacy and the danger of overlooking onto some existing properties and also about the disturbance of water springs creating increased levels of ground and surface water.

Wexford County Council granted permission for the development, attaching 20 conditions and specified that approval was not given for houses number 1 and 15, in the interest of neighbouring residential amenity, suggesting that permission could subsequently be sought for two different structures of lower height.

Pre-planning discussions took place between Carraig Mór Developments and the County Council in 2021 with the applicants advised that the design should avoid over-looking and the requirement for a traffic impact assessment, a revised junction lay-out and adequate sight lines as well as site investigations to detect springs.

Following a detailed request for further information, planners considered the revised lay-out of the site entrance to be acceptable while plans to deal with surface water were also considered adequate.

Describing the traffic impact on the laneway and junction as “critical”, they requested a Traffic Impact Assessment which was provided, and stated that all works to achieve the required sight lines must be completed before any development work starts and the applicants must agree the junction lay-out with the Council’s Active Travel Team.

Planners regarded the housing density as acceptable in principle on a site close to the town centre, saying the development was designed to “a higher than usual standard” and will “provide an attractive addition on this infill site in an urban built-up area”, adding that the design and lay-out are of a good standard and will result in the provision of “large, high-quality family homes in close proximity to Wexford town centre.”