Planning approval for five-star nursing home with sea views in Wexford

Wexford County Council has granted planning permission for a luxury five-star nursing home in a unique circular design on a panoramic site overlooking the sea at Ardcavan on the outskirts of Wexford town.

Developer Tom O Connor has been given approval to build the 103-bedroom nursing home and 22 sheltered housing units on a site off the Wexford to Castlebridge road, with facilities including a cinema, swimming pool and steam rooms.

The project was designed by Fergus Flanagan Architects of Wexford and Dublin and is to be constructed in a number of different phases over a two-year period on a 10-acre site overlooking the sea at Burgess Bay with views to the end of the Raven Strand in Curracloe.

As the site is situated in the Slaney and Wexford Harbour catchment area, a Natura Impact Statement was submitted with the application, which concluded there would be no significant adverse impact on special areas of conservation but recommended a number of mitigation measures during the construction and operation.

The HSE was a notified body and recommended that planning permission be granted while the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage requested an amendment to the NIS relating to the protection of hen harrier roosts and otter habitats in the vicinity, which was complied with. There was also a request for further information from Irish Water.

The Department recommended granting permission with a condition that archaeological monitoring be carried out during work on the site, to protect possible prehistoric remains or artefacts.

The Council received one public submission on the application, from John Molloy of Orchard Lane, Ardcavan who said the existing infrastructure is inadequate, there is no street lighting, the R741 road and Wexford bridge are heavily-trafficked and the development is speculative and premature.

A traffic report accompanying the application concluded the development would have a negligible impact on the adjoining road network..

Explaining the brief, the architect Mr Flanagan said that from the outset, the client wanted to create a nursing home “like no other” and came up with the concept of creating a contemporary five-star retirement facility for people to enjoy the last remaining years or months of their lives.

The proposal is for two communities of sheltered housing to the north and south of the site with the main nursing home and associated facilities located at the centre of the development.

Each of the houses features small covered terraces which allow the occupier to sit outside regardless of the weather and encourage social integration between the neighbours.

The design has taken advantage of the spectacular views by strategically locating the dining and day rooms at upper levels with views of the bay.

All rooms face towards the central open space or in the direction of Wexford Harbour and large areas are set aside for recreational activities.

In assessing the application, a senior planner said the design and lay-out were acceptable in principle and would make “a strong, positive architectural statement for this location”.

Planning permission was granted subject to a number of conditions, including that the proposed development remain in single ownership and should only be sold as a single planning unit, and that a qualified architect be hired to monitor all the site clearance work, with landscaping to be carried out within 12 months.

During the planning process, there was a change to the number of housing units, with permission granted for 22, instead of the 32 originally sought.