Planning application refusals at 44% in the Wexford council district

In response to the concerns expressed about the high rate of planning refusals, District Manager Anthony Baily undertook to seek clarification on the issue from the planning department. Photo: AP

Planning application refusals in the Wexford District have reached an all-time high of 44% with Mayor John Hegarty commenting that he doesn’t ever remember the rejection figure being at such a level before.

"It could be an indication that pre-planning consultations are not working or maybe it’s something else. The refusal numbers should not be that high. It’s something we should keep and eye on”, he told a Wexford Borough District Council meeting.

Cllr Hegarty said planning is crucial, especially rural planning and it’s often the case that many of the refusals are in rural areas.

Cllr Garry Laffan was in complete agreement. “I agree 100%. We’ve gone from three years of a refusal rate of between 8 and 12% to this so there is something wrong.”

“More people are being refused, I think possibly because of understaffing. We know we don’t have enough planners. This needs to be dealt with.”

It was agreed that representatives from the County Council planning department should be asked to attend the next Wexford District meeting to explain why the refusal rate is currently so high.

