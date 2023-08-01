Pioneering community car project will combat isolation in rural Wexford village

A community initiative which will enable isolated members of the Taghmon Camross parish to attend medical appointments, sporting events, and visit friends and relations has been launched at the Taghmon Action Group (TAG) building.

Created by Ann Marie Laffan (Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme), Mary B O’Leary (Wexford Local Link), Emily O’Rourke (Wexford Local Development), and John Waters (Taghmon Action Group), this innovative new project which see a community car made available for people in the parish who are no longer able to drive or have no access to transport in their homes.

Launching the project, Cathaoirleach of Rosslare Municipal District, Cllr Jim Moore said it was “a fantastic pioneering local development driven by the community with the support of commercial sponsorship and several agencies. The wonderful volunteers are reaching out across the area and providing a unique service by their commitment to their local community.”

Sponsored by Bolands of Wexford town, this pilot project attracted a lot of interest from the local community with a range of questions for the organising team.

"People can use this car to get to medical appointments but also it is hoped that it will help to alleviate social isolation and loneliness by allowing people to get to social events such as sporting events like GAA matches, mass, bingo or just to visit friends or relations,” explained Ann Marie Laffan. “Also younger members of the community could use it to get to training courses, work or job interviews.”

As the car, a 2016 Ford Focus, is driven by volunteer drivers, the group have requested that anyone interested in helping with the project should email annmarie.laffan@wexfordcoco.ie or contact Taghmon Action Group.

Mary B O’Leary of Wexford Local Link noted that the community car will not compete with public transport but will “complement it and link passengers in with ongoing bus services, such as into Wexford town or to Waterford for hospital appointments, an issue which has been identified, particularly by older people”. “We in Wexford Local Link are delighted to be involved in projects or initiatives like this that enhance access to public transport for local people,” said Mary B.

Wexford Local Link currently operates up to six return journeys from Taghmon to Wexford Town and has plans to enhance this service soon. On top of that it also operates a door-to-door service in the parish. For more information contact Wexford Local Link at 053-9011828.

John Waters from Taghmon Action Group (TAG) thanked all those involved in making this project happen and in particular to Bolands of Wexford Town for supplying the car which was parked outside the front door of the TAG building for the launch.

"We hope the car, which is branded and very visible, will be regularly spotted around the parish,” he said.

The project was funding by the Department of Health’s Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme which is managed locally by Wexford County Council (WCC). The intention is that people can start making bookings from mid-August onwards with the car on the road from the first week in September. Bookings can be made via a phone number which will be advertised shortly.