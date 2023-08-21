Pilot scheme will see derelict homes in Rosslare district returned to housing stock

A pilot scheme to bring derelict and unused buildings in the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) back into use is to be launched in the coming months.

Announcing the news, outgoing Director of Services Annette O’Neill said the scheme would seek to work with property owners and members of the community to return vacant homes to the council’s housing stock.

“We submitted a proposal to the chief executive to secure the approval to develop and implement a pilot scheme to address derelict sites and unused properties particularly focusing on the RMD, and we have agreed that Rosslare will be a pilot site to focus on unused and derelict properties in the district,” said Ms O’Neill.

"The scheme will be managed by staff in the RMD and the details are still being worked on, but we will work on engaging with the property owners and communities to seek collaborative solutions, with the ultimate objective of bringing these sites back into use. The objective is to deliver better opportunities for communities and property owners.”

Describing the initiative as “really novel, really exciting,” Councillor Lisa McDonald said it was important to remember that the process involved in returning these houses back into use was often long and drawn-out.

“There will be banks involved in some of these houses, it’s not just a case of coming in and banging the table and saying we want this done. We’re going to have work intelligently and cleverly to clean up some of the derelict sites, but there is money available from central government so it’s a good time to implement this project,” she said.