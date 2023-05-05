Pictures show Wexford Harbour Boat and Tennis Club celebrating 150 years

Having endured for 150 years there is clearly something special about the Wexford Harbour Boat and Tennis Club (WHBTC), something unique which has enabled it to traverse generations and move with the times. According to current commodore of the club, Jim Staples, that something is in fact someone. Speaking at a celebration to mark the WHBTC’s 150th anniversary in the Talbot Hotel, the Commodore paid tribute to one particular group of people.

"It has stood as a testament of time and I am convinced it is down to one group of people and that is the volunteers,” said Jim. “This is who we should celebrate tonight. If you think of all the events that take place in the club for both tennis and boating none of them would happen if you, as members, did not volunteer to help.“

This volunteering spirit spans across all aspects of the club Jim said, with members acting as safety officers and shore parents when sailing events take place and selling tickets and preparing the courts during the peak months of tennis. And that spirit will be in full effect again this summer as the club prepares to host its Inclusion Games on June 24 and 25.

Designed to break down barriers for those who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to access the club’s facilities, this “innovative event celebrates water sports for people of all abilities/disabilities from the physical, sensory, intellectual and learning spectrums” is endorsed by Sports Ireland. Seeking sponsorship from local businesses, organiser Enda Murphy has set up a GoFundMe to help finance the event and ensure participants can enjoy themselves to the fullest. https://gofund.me/4d4783b8

And the club hopes to have two new tennis courts completed in time for the games. Currently tarmacked the courts at the far side of the club are set to redeveloped with a clay and carpet surface for those who find the current courts a little unforgiving on the limbs. This is in addition to the creation of a new pontoon and a lift which has already been installed at the club, works which were made possible by a sports capital grant.

Thanking Eoin Thompson, Glenda McKeown, Madge Redmond, and Maura Doran for their efforts in organising the night in the Talbot, Jim said there were further events planned in the coming months to commemorate the anniversary with a civic reception at County Hall expected to take place in the coming weeks.